Mallam Arrested for Suspected Ritual Killing

Afa Abdul Rahman Madaha, a popular Mallam at Kakpayili near Bamvim, a suburb of Tamale in the Northern Region, has been arrested by the police for allegedly engaging in ritual killing.

The suspect is accused of killing two children who went missing some days ago in Tamale.

According to residents, they suspected ritual killings because the bodies of the children were found in an abandoned car at the suspect’s house which compelled them to set ablaze the house.

Assemblyman for Kakpayili Electoral area, Hafiz Andani, who confirmed the incident to DGN Online, said twin boys and their friend went to the suspect’s house but only one of the twins went back home.

According to him, the mother of the twins asked the boy the whereabouts of his brother and he told her that he and the friend stayed back at the suspect’s house.

The abandoned car where the body parts of the victims found being towed to the police station

He indicated that when the boys did not return, the mother of the twins raised an alarm about their whereabouts, and the suspect was questioned but he denied knowledge of their whereabouts.

Meanwhile, an informant told the parents that the children were in the suspect’s house which prompted the residents to storm Madaha’s house and arrest him, and send him to the chief’s palace.

The Assemblyman stated that residents threatened to lynch the suspect but the police rushed to the palace to rescue him.

However, investigations revealed that the body parts of the victims were found in an abandoned car at the suspect’s house.

The police, therefore, arrested the suspect and conveyed the remains of the victims to the Tamale Teaching Hospital mortuary for preservation.

The police have commenced investigations into the incident.

BY Eric Kombat, Kakpayili