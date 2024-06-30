NDC National Executive Angry Over Suspension Of ‘Sexy’ Assin Central PC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) leadership has come out angrily over the suspension of Nurein Shaibu Migyimah, the Parliamentary candidate of Assin Central.

Migyimah was recently suspended by the regional Secretariat of the party following allegations that he had impregnated the wedded wife of the constituency secretary.

According to the National Executives, the decision to withdraw the parliamentary candidate for immoral acts by the Regional Executives was taken without the approval of the Functional Executive Committee and it is considered inappropriate, and in contravention of due process and the provisions of articles 40, 41, 46 and 48 of the NDC constitution.

In a statement signed by Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, General Secretary, the NDC said in lieu of the above, the leadership has thereby requested the Central Regional Secretariat to appear before the National Leadership of the party on Tuesday 2nd July 2024 at 2pm together with your Regional Secretary to explain how this letter was sent out without the approval of the party national leadership.

The Central Regional Secretariat of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) announced the suspension of the Assin Central Parliamentary Candidate, Nurein Shaibu Migyimah for allegedly having sexual intercourse with the wife of the Constituency Secretary.

Per a statement signed by Gabriel Nii Kommey Adams, Regional Secretary of the NDC , it says the decision was taken after the Regional Functional Executive Committee (R-FEC) conducted a preliminary investigation into reports of “immoral acts and anti-Party conduct” against Migyimah.

“The Regional Functional Executive Committee, after conducting its preliminary investigation and examining the matter minutely and exhaustively, further consulted key stakeholders in the region and the leadership of the Party at the National level and resolved that Nurein Shaibu Migyimah be withdrawn as the 2024 Assin Central Parliamentary Candidate of the NDC with immediate effect,” the statement said.

Migyimah was therefore slapped with suspension from the party for six months and referred to the Regional Disciplinary Committee for adjudication as his party membership has also been suspended until the final determination of his case.

But Emmanuel Abdoni, Assin Central Communications Officer of NDC has rubbished the allegations describing it as untrue.

He has therefore challenged the party to put out their evidence against the parliamentary candidate.

He said the constituency executives of the party in Assin Central including the Council of Elders are unaware of the allegations.

