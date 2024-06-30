Adu Asare Predicts Tough Time For NDC Ahead Of 2024 Elections

Kwadwo Adu Asare

Kwadwo Adu Asare, the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Adentan, has raised concerns regarding the apparent fragility within his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in a revealing statement that has sent ripples through the Ghanaian political arena as the countdown to the Dece mber elections continues.

Speaking candidly about the current state of affairs within the NDC, Adu Asare highlighted his expectations for increased vigor and dynamism, particularly as the party gears up for the high-stakes electoral campaign in the crucial year of 2024.

Speaking on Citi FM, Adu Asare did not mince words in expressing his reservations about the current trajectory of the party’s leadership dynamics.

“Sometimes your party leadership has a way of demonstrating the strength of the organization very well. I personally think that there are some wobbly aspects of it but hopefully, with time they get better… I personally have a certain view vis-a-vis what used to exist before especially in an election year and all of that,” he remarked.

Adu Asare underscored the need for enhanced zeal and energy within the NDC ranks, drawing upon the lessons learned from the tumultuous experiences of the 2020 elections, in which he played a pivotal role at the heart of the party.

“I expect a bit of zest, especially coming from the experiences of 2020 because some of us [were] at the nerve centre,” he emphasized, pointing towards a collective demand for rejuvenated spirit and cohesive direction within the NDC.

Adu Asare’s insights serve as a poignant reminder of the challenges and transformations needed to propel the party towards a robust and competitive position in the critical eve of the 2024 elections.

By Vincent Kubi