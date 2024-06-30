Koforidua SECTECH Staff Dies In Auto Crash

Some Staff from the Koforidua Senior High Technical School – SECTECH, were involved in an accident at Akuni near Somanya while on their way to Akwamufie to mourn with a colleague who lost his wife.

One person has been reported dead while others are said to be in critical conditions.

That stretch of road particularly the Aseseso and Akuni enclave has gained notoriety for gory accidents following the recent reconstruction of the road.

This brings to four the number of fatal accidents that were recorded on the stretch within the past few months.

Some of the victims of the previous accidents were just laid to rest today.

The deceased body has since been deposited at a morgue, as the Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

–BY Daniel Bampoe