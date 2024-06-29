Majority Caucus Backs Napo As Bawumia’s Running Mate

In a significant development within the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), the Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has confirmed that the majority caucus fully supports Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s choice of Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as NAPO, as his running mate for the upcoming December elections.

Afenyo-Markin disclosed that following a private meeting with Dr. Bawumia on Friday, June 28, where the selection of a running mate was deliberated, the caucus expressed unanimous support for NAPO as the chosen candidate.

The meeting, which took place at the Vice President’s residence starting at 4 pm, centered on strategic decisions leading into the crucial electoral period.

The Majority Leader highlighted the importance of party unity and cohesion in endorsing Dr. Bawumia’s decision.

Revealing the roadmap ahead, Afenyo-Markin outlined plans for a national council meeting to solidify NAPO’s official confirmation as Dr. Bawumia’s running mate. He emphasized that consultations had been made across party structures, including engaging the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, whose feedback was reportedly positive.

Quoting Afenyo-Markin, “The generality of the caucus members is in support of his choice. What is important is that for it to become official or confirmed, there’s going to be a national council meeting.”

Furthermore, he stressed the need for unity within the party ranks, encouraging all NPP MPs to rally behind NAPO and exercise discretion in their public statements to safeguard the party’s electoral prospects in 2024.

In his words, “None is perfect in this whole game, we may have our differences. And once a decision is made, it is made, we must all rally behind him, and make sure that we do the right thing.”

This signals unity by the ruling party ahead of the upcoming elections with the endorsement of NAPO by the majority caucus and indicates a proactive approach towards securing victory in the electoral contest.

