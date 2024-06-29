Bawumia Announces Running Mate To Majority Caucus

In a pivotal move ahead of the general election, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), convened a private meeting on Friday with Majority Leader Alex Afenyo-Markin and the caucus to deliberate on his choice of running mate for the upcoming December polls.

The closed-door session, held at the Vice President’s residence shortly after 4 pm, focused on crucial decisions regarding the selection of a suitable candidate to complement Dr. Bawumia in his electoral quest.

Insider sources within the party have disclosed that Dr. Bawumia has nominated Mathew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as Napo, as his preferred running mate.

Afenyo-Markin, the MP for Effutu and a key figure within the NPP, was tasked with conveying this significant announcement to the Majority Caucus in Parliament on behalf of Dr. Bawumia.

Reports further suggest that the NPP is gearing up to convene a National Council meeting next week.

At this gathering, Dr. Bawumia is expected to formally present his choice of running mate, Mathew Opoku Prempeh to the party leadership for thorough evaluation and eventual endorsement, adhering to the tenets of the NPP’s constitution.

The selection of Napo, the current Minister for Energy and a former Minister for Education, is viewed as a strategic maneuver by the NPP to fortify its electoral ticket with an experienced political figure hailing from the Ashanti Region, a pivotal battleground in Ghana’s political landscape.

By Vincent Kubi