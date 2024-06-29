How Assin Central NDC PC Impregnated Secretary’s Wife As Party Goes Heywire

Nurein Shaibu Migyimah

Shocking revelations have emerged over the scandalous affairs between the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Assin Central, Nurein Shaibu Migyimah, and the wife of the party’s Constituency Secretary, sparking a wave of outrage within the party ranks.

The scandal, which involves allegations of illicit relations leading to pregnancy and relocation, has not only tarnished the candidate’s reputation but has also plunged the NDC Central Regional Secretariat into a state of disarray as it grapples with the fallout from the incident.

Reports suggest that Migyimah engaged in a clandestine relationship with the secretary’s wife, reportedly sneaking into their matrimonial home in the absence of the husband to engage in inappropriate activities, as detailed by Michael M. Derry, the Central Regional Organizer of the NDC, during an interview on Onua Fm/Tv.

Derry alleged that the secretary, suspecting foul play, installed cameras in their residence, capturing intimate encounters between Migyimah and the married woman on multiple occasions.

The situation escalated when the woman became pregnant, prompting Migyimah to relocate her to Kasoa where he provided accommodation for her.

In response to the grave allegations, the NDC Central Regional Functional Executive Committee moved swiftly to suspend Migyimah after conducting a thorough inquiry into the reported misconduct, citing “immoral acts and anti-Party conduct” as grounds for his withdrawal as the 2024 Assin Central Parliamentary Candidate.

Gabriel Nii Kommey Adams, Regional Secretary of the NDC, affirmed that the decision to strip Migyimah of his candidacy was reached after consultations with key stakeholders and party leadership at the national level. Furthermore, Migyimah has been suspended from the party for six months pending a formal hearing before the Regional Disciplinary Committee.

As the NDC deals with the aftermath of this scandal, questions loom over the selection of a new candidate to contest the upcoming elections, potentially replacing Migyimah in the parliamentary race against the NPP candidate.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Abdoni, Assin Central Communications Officer of the NDC, has vehemently refuted the allegations, challenging the party to provide concrete evidence to substantiate the claims against Migyimah.

He maintains that local party executives, including the Council of Elders in Assin Central, are unaware of such accusations, casting doubts on the authenticity of the reports.

By Vincent Kubi