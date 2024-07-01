US Ambassador Lauds Ga Mantse

The US ambassador to Ghana H.E Virginia Palmer has lauded the Ga Mantse Nii Teiko Tsuru II highly for his exceptional leadership qualities.

To the US Envoy, the overlord of the Ga State has demonstrated unique leadership qualities since assuming office, and needs to be commended.

Last Friday, the high profile diplomat paid a courtesy call to the Ga Traditional Council, in Accra where she expressed gross satisfaction on Nii Teiko Tsuru II quest to promote unity among the people of Ga.

She particularly praised the traditional leader for how he addresses chiftaincy resolution, and appealed to him to open his doors wide for a collaboration in that regard.

She noted that Ga Mantse’s commitment to girl child development and leadership is worth mentioning, and prsised him for his efforts to enrol more girls in education.

She cited the renovation of the King Tackie Tawiah Senior High School by the Ga leader as a classical example of a leader who have girl-child education at heart.

The Ga Mantse also urged the United States to assist the Ga State with the resources and expertise necessary to deal with the issue of waste management, a campaign the traditional leader is currently embarking on.

He expressed appreciation to the US ambassador and her team for the visit, a gesture he said will further strengthen the cordial relationship between the two offices.