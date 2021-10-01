Ablekuma North MCE Secures 100%

An elated Kofi Ofori speaking to journalists after being declared MCE for the Ablekuma North Municipal Assembly

The President’s nominee for the Ablekuma North Municipal Assembly (AbNMA), Kofi Ofori, has retained his position as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area after a voting exercise held on Wednesday.

Kofi Ofori, popularly known by his constituents as ‘Bella’, successfully garnered a total of 21 votes from all 21 assembly members in the area, thereby confirming him as the MCE for the second time.

The election, superintended by officers from the Electoral Commission (EC), was smooth and transparent as all assembly members as well as observers who attended the ceremony at the municipal office in Accra cheered him on throughout the process.

In an interview with DAILY GUIDE shortly after being declared MCE for AbNMA, an elated Mr. Ofori conveyed his gratitude, particularly to President Akufo-Addo and the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, for the confidence reposed in him and support he had enjoyed over the years respectively.

He said prior to his nomination, he was confident that the President would trust him to give him the nod to lead the municipality for a second time because of the many good work he had done in the area.

On what the future holds for him and his constituents, Mr. Ofori declared: “It’s all about development!”

“We are looking at bringing development in every area of the society – health, education, infrastructure, roads etc,” he assured.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, who was also at the event to support the MCE, said the second nomination of Mr. Ofori by the President goes to show the level of confidence the President has in him.

As has been his message to all previously confirmed MCEs, Mr. Quartey admonished the MCE to ensure that the people get what is due them, and charged him to work hand-in-hand with all stakeholders to ensure the overall development of the municipality.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio