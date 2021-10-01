DCE Thanks Akufo-Addo

Catherine Reckling

THE CHIEF Executive of the Sekyere South District Assembly in the Ashanti Region, Catherine Reckling, has thanked President Akufo-Addo for her reappointment and subsequent confirmation by the assembly.

All the 47 assembly members of the assembly unanimously confirmed the nomination of Catherine Reckling as the District Chief Executive of the area last Monday, September 27, 2021, in a peaceful manner.

The DCE’s reappointment is seen by political observers in the district as an opportunity for her to team up with Mavis Nkansah Boadu, the MP of the area, to empower the youth to be useful to themselves, their families and their communities as a whole.

President Akufo-Addo reappointed Catherine Reckling, who had served as the DCE of the district in the last four years, obviously considering her sterling performance.

She thanked the chief of Agric Nzema, Nana Nkansah Boadu in Kumasi, her MP who is also the Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways, the chiefs and people of Sekyere South district, NPP executives, assembly members and all those who played a role in her achievement.

FROM James Quansah, Kumasi