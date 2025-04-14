Aboboyaa Rider Crashed To Death, Three Injured

The mangled motorcycle and the borehole drilling truck at the scene

A tragic accident on the Atonsu-Agogo Highway involving a tricycle (Aboboyaa) and a borehole drilling truck with registration number AS-6316-21 has claimed one life and left three others seriously injured.

The tragic incident occurred on Friday, April 11, 2025, at about 10:30 am near a popular place called ‘Atonsu High-Tension’.

An eyewitness account indicated that the rider of the tricycle, attempted a wrongful overtaking, which left the borehole drilling vehicle driver no option than to hit the (the tricycle) from behind, causing severe damage to it.

The tricycle was dragged under the vehicle for about 30 meters due to the impact before some commuters drew the attention of the driver to stop.

The rider, according to eyewitnesses, died on the spot, leaving the other persons who was sitting beside him in a severe condition

The police from the Asokwa Division swiftly arrived at the scene and took the deceased to the Kumasi South Hospital at Atonsu Agogo, while two passengers on board the tricycle were admitted at the same hospital.

Meanwhile, one other passenger who was also onboard the tricycle who sustained deep cuts on his body is battling for his life.

The driver of the vehicle has been arrested by the police to assist in investigations while the vehicle had been impounded.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi