Abramovich Corrupt Deals Pop Up

Roman Abramovich

A BBC investigation has uncovered new evidence about the corrupt deals that made Roman Abramovich’s fortune.

The Chelsea owner made billions after buying an oil company from the Russian government in a rigged auction in 1995.

Mr. Abramovich paid around $250m (£190m) for Sibneft, before selling it back to the Russian government for $13bn in 2005.

His lawyers say there is no basis for alleging he has amassed very substantial wealth through criminality.

The Russian billionaire was sanctioned by the UK government last week because of his links to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mr. Abramovich’s assets have been frozen and he has been disqualified as a director of Chelsea Football Club.

The Russian billionaire has already admitted in a UK court that he made corrupt payments to help get the Sibneft deal off the ground.

He was being sued in London by his former business associate Boris Berezovsky in 2012.

Mr. Abramovich won the case, but he described in court how the original Sibneft auction was rigged in his favour and how he gave Mr. Berezovsky $10m to pay off a Kremlin official.

BBC Panorama has obtained a document that is thought to have been smuggled out of Russia.

The information was given to the programme by a confidential source, who says it was secretly copied from files held on Mr. Abramovich by Russian law enforcement agencies.

The BBC cannot verify that, but checks with other sources in Russia have backed up many of the details in the five-page document.

The document says that the Russian government was cheated out of $2.7bn in the Sibneft deal – a claim supported by a 1997 Russian parliamentary investigation. The document also says that the Russian authorities wanted to charge Mr. Abramovich with fraud.

It says: “The Dept. of Economic Crimes investigators came to the conclusion that if Abramovich could be brought to trial he would have faced accusations of fraud… by an organised criminal group.”