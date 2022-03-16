Ashgold Trainer Warns Hearts …Ahead Of Crucial Battle

Thomas Duah

ASHANTIGOLD HEAD Coach, Thomas Duah, insists his team will defeat Hearts at the Accra Sports Stadium.

He has consequently warned that Hearts of Oak would never escape being beaten by his charges in the league.

Hearts and Ashantigold are billed to meet in a crunch league encounter. The game would produce fireworks.

Ahead of the big game, Thomas Duah has stated that Hearts would surely taste defeat in their own backyard.

“We are going to the Accra Sports Stadium with the sole aim to beat Hearts and return to Obuasi with three points.

“No matter how hard Hearts will try, they would be beaten by Ashantigold after 90 minutes,” he confidently stated.

According to the former Ghana international, he has a fearsome team to maul Hearts before their own supporters.

Ashantigold’s season has been very inconsistent as they have won some games and also lost key matches so far.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr.,Kumasi