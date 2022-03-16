Greater Accra NPP Secretary Arrested For Assaulting Delegate

The Greater Accra Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Parker Odailai France has been arrested and arraigned before court by the Regional Police Command over an assault case.

The suspect was put before court on Wednesday after he was granted a Police inquiry bail on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a delegate.

According to reports, the Regional Secretary is suspected to have ordered a gang of eight well-built men to assault Daniel Amakye Kingsford, who wanted to observe the acclamation of Ablekuma West polling station executives at the Dansoman Liberty Park on Sunday, March 13.

Report said, one Amakye Kingsford, also an aspirant for the upcoming constituency elections, was said to have been pushed to the ground by the suspect, who also ordered the men to beat him up.

A source who revealed the incident explained that “It took the intervention of some people around to rush him to an undisclosed hospital”.

Meanwhile, the Police in a statement said “We continue to assure the public that the police are committed to the protection of life and property at all times and also poised to promote law and order for a peaceful society”.

– BY Daniel Bampoe