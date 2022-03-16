Two Killed, Several Houses Burnt In Jantong Chieftaincy Dispute

Houses burnt in the Chieftaincy dispute at Jantong

Two persons have been reported dead in a chieftaincy dispute at Jantong in the North East Gonja District of the Savannah region.

The deceased persons are Seidu Abdulai 40, and one Hawa,53 years.

Five other persons sustained gunshot wounds and have been rushed to the Tamale Teaching hospital for treatment.

Several houses are said to have been burnt down in the chieftaincy dispute on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Women and children have fled the area to the neighboring community for fear of their lives.

The Assemblyman for the Jantong Electoral Area, Inusah Hamza Lansah who confirmed the incident to DGN Online said the deceased persons have been sent to the Tamale Teaching hospital for autopsy and preservation.

Information gathered by DGN Online indicates that the Jantong community has two chiefs from the Jantong wura Haruna Yahaya gate and the Zakaria Sakara gate.

Reports suggest that the chief from the Jantong wura Haruna passed on and that the gate wanted to enskin a successor of the gate but was disrupted by the Zakaria Sakara gate to prevent them from enskin the chief.

Meanwhile, police personnel have been deployed to the community to protect lives and properties.

FROM Eric Kombat, Jantong