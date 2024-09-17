Abrantie College Partners ATU To Train Artisans

King David Thompson (left) and Prof. Amevi Acakpovi (right) signing the MoU

A leading Ghanaian fashion, cosmetology and catering institute, Abrantie College, and the Accra Technical University (ATU) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to train and equip artisans of Abrantie College with expert knowledge on the use of modern technologies in the fields of fashion and cosmetology.

The strategic partnership between the two institutions aims at fostering collaboration in academic, advanced training and capacity building initiatives.

Together, ATU and Abrantie College are to drive innovation, enhance quality education, and empower the next generation of leaders in fashion design, cosmetology and catering with knowledge about the use of modern technologies in their respective fields.

The MoU was signed in Accra on Thursday, September 12, 2024, ushering in a new era of teaching and learning at Abrantie College.

Mr. King David Thompson, Director of Abrantie College, and Mr. Brian Agyei Obempong, Marketing Manager of Abrantie College, signed the MoU on behalf of their institution, while the Acting Vice-Chancellor of Accra Technical University, Prof. Amevi Acakpovi, and the Registrar of ATU, Dr. (Mrs.) Sylvia B. Oppong-Mensah, signed on behalf of the technical university.

Under the partnership, students of Abrantie College who pass their certificate 1 and certificate 2 will have the opportunity to further their studies at ATU, where Abrantie College is currently helping to set up a new cosmetology department.

The fashion industry is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the world, with modern technologies like 3D printing, computer-aided design (CAD), and laser cutting revolutionising how clothes and accessories are made.

These technologies allow for precision, efficiency, and creativity that are often difficult to achieve with manual methods. For African artisans, the adoption of these technologies could offer a significant advantage, allowing them to enhance their craftsmanship and compete on a global scale.

Prof. Acakpovi, speaking at the ceremony, said, “As the fashion industry is growing, there is the need to train people on the modern equipment and technology that have come to stay within the industry.”

He added that “Accra Technical University is at the forefront of technology, and we have experienced lecturers capable of delivering with these modern equipment. So our marriage with Abrantie College today, is to partner together, and handle the modern equipment they are likely to acquire in this area, to train artisans and give them these new skills that are required to thrive in the world of work.”

On his part, Mr. Thompson lauded the partnership between Abrantie College and Accra Technical University, describing it as a “giant step” in the right direction.

He promised that Abrantie College will do its best to move the fashion and cosmetology industry in Ghana to the next level.