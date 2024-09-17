Akua Donkor Selects Roman Fada As Running Mate

The Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) presidential candidate, Madam Akua Donkor, has chosen Philip Kwabena Agyemang Appiah-Kubi, a well-known radio and television personality as her running mate in the general election scheduled for December 7, 2024.

Madam Akua Donkor, earlier had planned to settle on Adakabre Frimpong as her running mate, but she had to change him at the last hour.

She submitted her nomination papers as the Ghana Freedom Party’s presidential candidate last Thursday.

Kwabena Agyemang Appiah-Kubi, also known as Roman Fada in the radio industry, is the host of the morning show on DL 106.9 FM in addition to the drive-time show on Atinka FM.

Having joined the broadcasting business for more than 20 years, Roman Fada, who is also the manager of popular Ghanaian highlife artiste Daddy Lumba, has established himself as one of the best radio presenters in the country.

He claims that Madam Akua Donkor, the founder and leader of the GFP, inspired him to accept the position of running mate due to her creative ideas.

Nonetheless, he conveyed his appreciation to her for selecting him as the vice presidential candidate.

Madam Akua Donkor, in an interview on Rainbow Radio, revealed that she is contesting the election to bring relief to Ghanaians and better living conditions, adding that she will soon launch her manifesto to outline her policies of economic transformation.

She reiterated her commitment to operate a free port under her presidency and roll out a policy to refine crude oil in Ghana to help reduce the cost of petroleum products.

On the fight against galamsey, she promised to hand over the management of all water bodies to the Ghana Armed Forces.

By George Clifford Owusu