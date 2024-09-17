Eastern NPP Blasts Mahama For Attacking Chiefs

The Eastern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Jeff Konadu Addo, has condemned former President John Dramani Mahama for labeling respected leaders, including Chiefs, Pastors, Imams, and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), as “hypocrites”.

John Mahama’s comments were made in response to their support for the ruling NPP.

At a press conference on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, Konadu Addo described John Mahama’s remarks as “inflammatory” and “divisive,” stating that they undermine national unity and promote violence.

The NPP Eastern Regional Chairman emphasized the party’s commitment to peaceful and credible elections, citing their motto, “Development in Freedom,” as a reflection of their dedication to democratic principles and the well-being of all Ghanaians.

Jeff Konadu also addressed recent allegations made by Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, chairman of NDC, regarding the credibility of the electoral register.

He clarified that the exhibition exercise conducted by the Electoral Commission is a critical step in ensuring the accuracy and integrity of the register.

He said the NPP has championed several electoral reforms, including Transparent Ballot Boxes to prevent electoral malpractices, Biometric Machinery to ensure accurate voter verification, Colour Photo ID, and to enhance voter identification.

These measures demonstrate the NPP’s commitment to a free, fair, and transparent electoral process.

The Eastern Regional NPP urged the NDC to focus on issue-based campaigning, promoting peace and tolerance instead of baseless attacks on the Electoral Commission.

They have also invited Mahama to engage in a constructive debate, focusing on substantive issues and verifiable data.

However, the NPP Eastern Region assured Ghanaians of their unwavering commitment to peaceful and credible elections, promoting transparency, accountability, and democratic principles.

-BY Daniel Bampoe