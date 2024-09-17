Virus Strikes Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has been ruled out of Al Nassr’s AFC Champions League Elite opener.

He has a virus and did not travel to Iraq with Al Nassr for yesterday’s AFC Champions League Elite debut match at Al Shorta, the Saudi team announced on Sunday.

Al Nassr said that the Portugal forward “wasn’t feeling well” and “was diagnosed with a viral infection,” adding that the team physician confirmed he needs to rest, meaning he will miss the contest against the Baghdad-based club.

Playing for Portugal in the Nations League, Ronaldo recently scored against both Croatia and Scotland to take his men’s-record tally of international goals to 132.

Ronaldo won five UEFA Champions Leagues but has yet to win a major trophy with Al Nassr.

It’s the first edition of the Elite version, which replaced the AFC Champions League as Asia’s top club tournament.

Ronaldo’s debut in the Elite tournament could now come against Qatari club Al Rayyan on September 20 in Riyadh.