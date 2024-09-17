GFA Boss In Kenya For EXCO Meeting

Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, has arrived in Nairobi, Kenya, for the Executive Committee (EXCO) meeting of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The GFA boss is attending the meeting in his capacity as the President of the sub-regional bloc, the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone B, and by invitation of the Executive Committee.

The high-powered meeting, chaired by CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe, took place in Nairobi, Kenya, yesterday.

After the meeting, Dr. Motsepe briefed the media at a press conference in Nairobi.

Areas covered in the briefing included the CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2027, TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship and other upcoming CAF events.