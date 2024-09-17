Hearts Coach Under Pressure

Aboubakar Ouattara

Hearts of Oak coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, is facing growing pressure after suffering consecutive defeats at the start of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

The under-fire coach, who already had the support of fans in doubt, saw his side lose 2-0 to Heart of Lions in Kpando, just a week after a shock 1-0 defeat to newly promoted Basake Holy Stars.

The Phobians had hoped for a turnaround following their disappointing season opener, but another poor display has further intensified calls for Ouattara’s dismissal. Despite receiving a vote of confidence from the club’s management earlier in the week, the Ivorian tactician’s position now seems precarious, as the club appears to be heading toward a crisis.

Nana Oppong broke the deadlock for Heart of Lions in the 83rd minute, with midfielder Ishmael Addo adding a second just minutes later to seal a comfortable win.

The defeat marks the first time Hearts of Oak have lost their opening two games of the season since October 2009, sparking alarm among fans who fear another difficult campaign after narrowly avoiding relegation last season.

Ouattara, who led the team to a final-day win to avoid relegation last season, now faces an uphill battle to regain control and restore faith among supporters. With two losses in opening two games, there are growing concerns that management may reconsider their support for the coach, with many expecting potential changes in the coming days if results do not improve.

