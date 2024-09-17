Eastern NDC Accuses EC Over Illegal Voter Transfers

The Eastern Regional Secretariat of the Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has raised concerns about discrepancies and illegal voter transfers in the 2024 Voter Register compiled by the Electoral Commission (EC) in all the 33 constituencies in the region.

Addressing the media in Koforidua, after the NDC Demonstration against the Electoral Commission, the Regional Secretary, Jamal Konneh emphasized the importance of free, fair, and transparent elections.

“Elections remind us not only of our rights but also of our responsibility as citizens in a democracy,” he stated.

Konneh highlighted several discrepancies, including illegal transfer of voters without their knowledge and proxy voter manipulation in some constituencies.

The NDC considers these actions deliberate, suggesting that the EC is favoring the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He claimed a polling station in the Asuogyaman Constituency, International School Akosombo, has only one registered voter.

Further investigation revealed widespread irregularities in various constituencies.

He said discrepancies u ncovered included: Achiase Constituency: 1,067 illegal voter transfers, Lower Manya Krobo Constituency: 1,381 illegal voter transfers, Yilo Krobo Constituency: 866 illegal voter transfers, Ofoase-Ayeribi Constituency: 251 illegal voter transfers and Nsawam-Adoagyiri Constituency: 2,661 illegal voter transfers.

The NDC is demanding a forensic audit to ensure a clean voter register and is calling on the EC to publish a clear timeline for correcting these discrepancies before printing the final voter register.

This development comes on the heels of similar concerns raised by the NDC in other regions.

The party has directed its agents to defy and disregard the EC’s memo, which they believe is an attempt to rig the 2024 general elections.

-BY Daniel Bampoe