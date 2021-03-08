Absa Deputy CEO Peter Matlare Died of Covid-19 Complications

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Absa Group, Peter Matlare, has reportedly died of complications related to Covid-19 .

He is said to have died on Sunday 7 March 2021. The businessman passed on at age 61.

“Peter Matlare succumbed to Covid-related complications on Sunday 7 March 2021” his family confirmed the news, in a statement issued by Absa.

.“Peter was a seasoned corporate executive, a good leader, inspirational, passionate about his work, and always strongly invested in the success of our continent,” Absa Chief Executive Officer Daniel Mminele said in a statement Monday. “I will miss his friendship, collegiality, guidance, and wise counsel.”

At Absa, Matlare was responsible for steering operations in the rest of Africa, where the company had been expanding its corporate and investment banking unit that was part of a strategic and organizational overhaul started in 2018 after the group separated from its former parent Barclays Plc and positioned itself as a pan-African player.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke