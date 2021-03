The time for the presentation of the State of the Nation Address (SONA) by President Nana Akufo-Addo has been pushed forward.

SONA 2021 was scheduled for 8:30am on Tuesday March 9, but has been rescheduled to 1:00pm the same day.

A statement issued by the Public Affairs Department of Parliament made the announcement about the change in time.

By Melvin Tarlue