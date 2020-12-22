Absa Launches ‘12 Days Of Cardmas’

Charles Addo

ABSA BANK Ghana has launched a special Christmas discount campaign known as ‘12 Days of Cardmas’ for customers who use the Absa Vertical Cards to make payments at selected partner outlets during this festive season.

The promo, which started December 11, would see Absa customers enjoy up to 40% discount on payments made with the Absa Vertical Card at partner outlets such as supermarkets, consumer electronics and home appliance shops, shopping malls, restaurants and eatery joints, furniture shops among others.

According to Absa Bank, the campaign is to promote card usage, reward loyalty and encourage customers to patronize products and services from the bank’s alliance partners during this festive season.

“Card usage has seen substantial growth over the years. The entire payment ecosystem in Ghana has experienced an accelerated transformation with card and electronic payments. This Christmas season, we are actively promoting card usage through awareness drive and loyalty rewards,” said Charles Addo, Retail Banking Director at Absa Bank Ghana.

“We encourage Ghanaians to go cashless by using the contactless Absa Vertical Card which allows our customers to make secure, safe and convenient payment just with a tap on the Point-of-Sale machine as they enjoy great Christmas discounts from our partners,” Mr. Addo added

The selected alliance partners for the 12 Days of Cardmas campaign included Electroland – Spintex, China Mall, Orca Deco – Spintex, Melcom, Baatsona Total, Miniso – Achimota Mall and Amalena. The rest are Ashfoam – Junction Mall, Max Mart – 37, Marina Supermarket, UKBrands – Accra Mall, MRP – Accra Mall, Jocent – West Hills Mall, Mikki Mart – Tamale, Poku Trading – Kumasi and Anaji Choice Mart – Takoradi.

Last month, Absa Bank set the tone to drive digital and smart banking during the Christmas period. Absa Bank Ghana in collaboration with its brand ambassador, M.anifest, unveiled the ‘Simple & Easy’ music video to demonstrate how customers can bank conveniently during the busy season.

The Simple & Easy campaign is designed to encourage customers to use Absa’s digital platforms and card services to bank smart, since it is faster, safer and easy to use.

