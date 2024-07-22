Abu Jinapor Denies Meddling In Damongo Chieftaincy Affairs

Samuel Abu Jinapor

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources and lawmaker for Damongo, Samuel Abu Jinapor has refuted claims of interfering in the chieftaincy matters of Damongo and the wider Gonjaland kingdom.

In a recent statement, he categorically stated his lack of interest in Damongo chieftaincy affairs and reiterated his respect for the revered chieftaincy institution, particularly acknowledging the Overlord of Gonjaland, Yagbonwura Bi-kunuto Jewu Soale, and all chiefs.

Addressing the allegations circulating in various media outlets, Abu Jinapor emphasized his commitment to serving the community and contributing to Ghana’s development as a Member of Parliament and Minister of the Republic.

He urged the public to dismiss the false accusations and reaffirmed his dedication to his constituency and the nation at large.

This declaration comes following a ban imposed on Abu Jinapor by Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Soale Jewu Soale, the King of the Gonjaland. The royal decree prohibits the Minister from visiting any palace in Gonjaland, citing concerns over his actions posing a threat to peace and unity within the region.

Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Soale Jewu Soale condemned what he described as Abu Jinapor’s misuse of government authority to undermine traditional leadership and evade accountability.

The King stressed that any chief found welcoming the Damongo lawmaker or government officials to their palace would face consequences for disobedience.

Supported by the youth leader of Gonjaland, Chief of Sakpala, Jantonwura Peter Awusi Yakubu echoed the King’s sentiments, reiterating the ban on hosting Abu Jinapor at any palace within the Gonja kingdom.

The directive underscored the need for respect towards traditional authority and highlighted the gravity of the imposed restrictions until Jinapor demonstrates a willingness to adhere to cultural norms and show deference to the Yagbonwura’s directives.

By Vincent Kubi