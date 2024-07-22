Bagbin Walks Out Sefwi-Wiawso MP From Parliament

Dr. Kwaku Afriyie

In a dramatic turn of events in Parliament, the Speaker, Alban Bagbin, has made headlines by instructing the Marshal to remove Member of Parliament (MP) for Sefwi-Wiawso, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie from the house, following remarks he allegedly made challenging him.

The controversy unfolded during the discussions surrounding the nomination of two justices to the Supreme Court by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Speaker Bagbin had called on the house to address issues pertaining to the full complement of the Supreme Court once the Appointments Committee presented its report on the nominees for deliberation in the plenary.

However, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie took issue with the Speaker’s stance, asserting that it was not within Bagbin’s purview to make allegedly prejudicial comments. “I believe that as a representative of the good people of Sefwi-Wiawso, it is not your place to remind us of statements you have made,” the MP retorted.

Incensed by the perceived disrespect, Speaker Bagbin swiftly ordered the Marshal to escort Dr. Kwaku Afriyie out of the chamber, condemning the MP’s remarks as impolite and uncalled for.

He reiterated his authority to maintain order within the parliamentary space, emphasizing, “This is entirely impertinent and I have the power to remove you from this chamber here and now. You may represent Sefwi-Wiawso, but I represent the entire nation. Marshal, kindly assist him out of the house. Such insolence will not be tolerated.”

In response to the escalating situation, Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh extended an apology to the Speaker on behalf of the caucus, acknowledging the need for unity and respect within the parliamentary setting.

Expressing regret over the developments, Annoh-Dompreh affirmed, “We acknowledge your astute guidance and leadership throughout our deliberations. Regrettably, we experienced a tense moment which does not reflect our shared values and decorum within this esteemed institution.”

He continued, “On behalf of my colleagues and our entire caucus, I humbly apologize to you and your office. We hope that this incident marks closure on a disconcerting chapter, and reaffirm our commitment to uphold the dignity and principles of this House. We sincerely regret what transpired and extend our apologies to you and all members present.”

