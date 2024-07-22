President Akufo-Addo Inaugurates 320 New Homes For Police Tomorrow

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is scheduled to commission a groundbreaking 320-unit housing project dedicated to police officers.

The ceremony is set to take place on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at the National Police Training School located in Tesano, Accra.

Initiated in 2018, the expansive housing development comprises seven blocks of two-bedroom apartments and thirteen blocks of three-bedroom apartments, with each block housing sixteen units.

Beyond residential spaces, the project encompasses key facilities such as a multipurpose sports venue, a kindergarten school, and additional auxiliary accommodations.

In a press release issued on Friday, July 19, 2024, Elvis Adjei-Baah, the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Works and Housing, underscored the significance of this new housing initiative.

The Ministry emphasized that the completion and utilization of the housing project align with government-driven efforts to boost public service workers’ residential resources, upholding principles aimed at uplifting living standards and mitigating the entrenched housing deficit prevalent across the country.

The statement further reiterated the critical role this project will play in alleviating accommodation challenges in urban centers across Ghana. “This strategic undertaking will significantly curb accommodation constraints in our metropolitan landscapes and contribute towards bridging the national housing shortfall, currently estimated at 1.8 million housing units,” the release outlined.

Beyond providing essential housing solutions for police personnel, the newly constructed units will elevate welfare standards for officers, fostering an environment conducive to enhanced performance and efficiency in carrying out their vital duties.

The official commissioning event is expected to draw high-profile dignitaries, key government officials, members of the Ghana Police Service, and stakeholders in the housing sector. Anticipated as a landmark occasion, the ceremony underscores the government’s unwavering commitment to meeting the housing needs of its citizenry and advancing sustainable development initiatives in both the law enforcement sector and across the nation.

By Vincent Kubi