Speaker Bagbin’s Decision To Sack MP Explained

Alban Bagbin

Today’s drama at Parliament that led to the expulsion of Member of Parliament for Sefwi-Wiawso, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, by Speaker Alban Bagbin has raised eyebrows and sparked discussions on the issue of parliamentary decorum.

Dr. Afriyie’s removal from the chamber came in the wake of a heated exchange with the Speaker regarding comments made about the nomination process for Supreme Court justices by President Akufo-Addo.

The Speaker had urged lawmakers to consider the implications of the nominations in relation to the desires of the people of Ghana when the Appointments Committee presented its report to the plenary for deliberation.

However, the situation took a contentious turn when Dr. Afriyie questioned the Speaker’s authority to make what he perceived as prejudicial remarks.

In response to the Speaker’s statements, the MP argued, “Mr. Speaker, with all due respect to your chair, this preliminary comment you are making is prejudicial and I believe that as representative of the good people of Sefwi-Wiawso it doesn’t lie in your mouth to remind us of the things that you have said, thank you.”

This dissenting stance did not sit well with Speaker Bagbin, who swiftly directed the Marshal of Parliament to escort the MP out of the chamber, citing the comment as disrespectful and impolite.

Expressing his disdain for the perceived disrespect, Bagbin asserted, “This is a completely rude remark and I can send you out of the House now. It lies in my authority to do so. You represent the good people of Sefwi-Wiawso, I represent the whole country. Please Marshall take him out of the house. I will not entertain such disrespect.”

The episode exposed a clash of views between the Speaker’s interpretation of parliamentary procedures and the MP’s objection to what was deemed as an overreach of authority. As tensions flared in the chamber, the direct repercussions of challenging the Speaker’s directive were displayed for all members present.

The fallout from this incident underscores the importance of maintaining decorum and respect within the parliamentary space, setting a precedent for appropriate conduct among lawmakers in future deliberations.

By Vincent Kubi