I Didn’t Know Blogger John Claude- KK Fosu On Accident

KK Fosu

Highlife musician KK Fosu has responded to accusations that he did not attend the funeral of blogger John Claude, who died in a car accident they were involved in, stating he was unaware of the funeral details and did not know John Claude before the incident.

In an emotional interview on Hitz FM, KK Fosu, who is currently recovering in the Volta Region, shared his side of the story. “I only saw John Claude when he joined us in the car. Before meeting him in the car, I didn’t know him from anywhere. I also did not know Bless was supposed to be part of the trip,” he said.

KK Fosu explained that it was fellow musician Bless who informed him they were headed to perform at a wedding reception. “After the accident, I was the first to come out. Then I told the guy who was rescuing us to help Bless because he was severely injured. I didn’t know that John Claude passed on at that moment. I wasn’t told about John Claude’s funeral ahead of time,” he recounted.

The accident, which occurred on the Accra-Apam highway on May 25, 2024, resulted in the death of 33-year-old blogger and content creator John Claude, born John Fui Tamakloe.

John Claude was laid to rest two months after the accident.

Reports indicated that neither KK Fosu nor Bless attended the funeral, leading to criticism from Claude’s family and the blogging community.

KK Fosu addressed this criticism, saying, “None of the bloggers called me to check on me yet they bashed me for not attending John Claude’s funeral. They do not care about the living. They only care about the dead.”

He further stated, “No one knew about John Claude before his death. If for anything at all, it was the bloggers who were supposed to show their love at his funeral.”

KK Fosu emphasized that both he and Bless are still undergoing treatment, and given his condition, attending the funeral was not feasible. “Since I am unwell, it is not by force to attend John Claude’s funeral,” he added