Celestine Donkor Eulogises Azumah Nelson For Funding Her Education

Celestine Donkor

Gospel singer Celestine Donkor has expressed her heartfelt gratitude to legendary Ghanaian boxer Azumah Nelson for funding her secondary education.

In a Facebook post celebrating Nelson’s 66th birthday, Celestine revealed that without his support, she would have been a school dropout.

In her touching message, Celestine highlighted how crucial Nelson’s assistance was during a time when her family struggled financially. She credited his generosity with laying the foundation for her successful music career.

“A glorious birthday to the man that gave me secondary education. My family at that time had no idea how my secondary education would be funded but for this great man. Happy birthday, Azumah ‘Zoom Zoom’ Nelson. I thank God for your life,” Celestine wrote on July 19.

Azumah Nelson’s support not only enabled Celestine to continue her education but also helped her achieve the heights she has reached in her career. The gospel singer chose to publicly acknowledge the significant impact Nelson had made on her.