Access Bank Honours 30 Women Under ‘W’ Project

Managing Director of Access Bank , , Olumide Olatunji

As part of activities marking the 7th anniversary of its flagship Women’s ‘W’ Initiative, Access Bank in partnership with ScaleUp Africa has honoured 30 females across Africa.

The women were recognised for their contributions and continued business towards the growth and success of the Bank.

Addressing participants during their pan African Conference held in Accra, the Managing Director of Access Bank, Olumide Olatunji, stressed the need for women to be unstoppable in their quest to achieve ambitious goals.

He said access to income and assets were critical aspects of women’s economic empowerment and highlighted interventions made by the Bank in support of women since the inception, of the ‘W’ community which has supported over four hundred thousand (400,000) women through a range of empowerment offerings such as training on financial literacy, access to markets and mentorship programs”.

Mr. Olumide mentioned the Knowledge Hub series, SME Startup Clinics, and Womenpreneur Pitchathon, Maternal Health Schemes, as vehicles through which the Bank continues to support women’s advancement.

The conference dubbed “Woman, be Unstoppable; Break the Bias,” created a platform for women to collectively promote a world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination and embrace one that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive.

It also sought to inspire women across the African continent to look beyond the biases they face and pursue their dreams.

Founder and CEO of The Chair Centre Group, Ibukun Awosika, who delivered the keynote address motivated participants to champion their branding and break their inherent biases instead of focusing on societal stereotypes.

“ Women need to be more strategic by focusing their energies on the strengths and the value they can bring to the table.”

She advised women to be confident in their vision and talents and consistently enhance their skills.

“You need to have a circle of believers around you. Those who will spur you on to achieve your dreams,” Ibukun added.

The Chief Executive Officer of ScaleUp Africa, Amma Gyampo in an address said Women need to be active advocates, wherever they find themselves, at home workplaces, and within their communities.

She reiterated the need for women to take their own biases and shape the economy.

Over 2,500 participants participate in the conference in person and virtual platforms from various countries.

The event was also used to highlight the importance of creating an enabling environment that helps women to thrive.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey