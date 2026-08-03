Access Bank Partners Points Africa to Expand Rewards Programme

Access Bank (Ghana) Plc has partnered with Points Africa, a mobile-first rewards platform, to enhance the Rewards by Access loyalty programme by expanding the network of locations where customers can earn and redeem loyalty points.

Through the partnership, Rewards by Access members will enjoy greater flexibility and more opportunities to redeem points across a growing network of participating merchants, including restaurants, retail outlets, wellness providers, entertainment venues and other lifestyle destinations across Ghana.

The partnership forms part of Access Bank Ghana’s commitment to delivering innovative, customer-centric banking solutions that reward customers for their everyday transactions.

By leveraging Points Africa’s established merchant ecosystem, the Bank is enhancing the Rewards by Access experience and creating more meaningful ways for customers to benefit from their card usage.

With over 65 participating locations currently available on the Points Africa platform, eligible Access Bank customers will continue to earn loyalty points automatically whenever they transact with their Access Bank cards and can seamlessly redeem those points across an expanded range of lifestyle and retail experiences.

Commenting on the partnership, Eugene Ocansey, Executive Director of Retail and SME Banking in Access Bank Ghana, said:

“Rewards by Access was designed to deliver tangible value to our customers through their everyday banking activities. Our partnership with Points Africa allows us to extend that value by giving customers access to more relevant and rewarding experiences. It reflects our commitment to continuously innovating and collaborating with strategic partners to enhance the banking experience for our customers.”

Speaking on the collaboration, Adam Meghji, Chief Commercial Officer at Points Africa, said the partnership is designed to bring practical, everyday value to Rewards by Access members.

” This partnership brings rewards closer to the everyday lives of Access Bank customers. By expanding where customers can redeem the points they earn from their regular card transactions, we are creating a more practical and engaging rewards experience that delivers real value.”