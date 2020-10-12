Access Bank Supports Creative Arts

Olumide Olatunji (in white) with Access Bank team and cast of the series

Access Bank Ghana has launched an online television series to showcase Ghanaian creativity across the continent.

Dubbed “All Walks of Life”, the new online TV series would feature renowned actors in the Ghanaian movie industry such as Adjetey Annang, Nikki Samonas, Roselyn Ngissah, Belinda Dzattah and a host of others.

Speaking at the launch in Accra, the Managing Director of Access Bank Ghana, Mr. Olumide Olatunji, indicated that the Bank had sunk its feet into the entertainment and creative industries in a bid to enable, empower and spot the best talents across the continent in a refreshing and exciting way.

“With the steady rise of internet penetration coupled with changing demographics and consumption patterns, online streaming is now on high demand and has come to stay with us, so as we build a strong retail banking franchise for our customers in Ghana and across the continent, we want to be part of the conversation and highlight Access Bank’s brand position as a lifestyle choice for everyone, no matter the social bracket you belong to,” Mr. Olumide said.

He further added that Access Bank had set out to connect people from various backgrounds by means of its innovative digital banking products and services, including the *901# mobile banking service, AccessMore mobile app and card payment options.

The launch of the online TV series, which is co-created by Access Bank and Emerge Advertising, was streamed online to audiences and attended virtually by Access Bank’s Regional Managing Director, Dolapo Ogundimu and the Head for Marketing and Communications for the Access Bank Group, Amaechi Okobi.

The online TV series will be made up of 13 episodes in the first season, and the first episode which will premiere on Friday, October 30 at 9:01pm will run on the bank’s YouTube channel.