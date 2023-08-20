Accidental Discharge Blows Up Soldier’s Head At Depot

Tragedy struck the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) on Saturday, 19th August 2023, as a soldier from the 5 Infantry Battalion lost his life due to a suspected accidental discharge.

Private (Pte) Bayou Roger was stationed at the Base Ammunition Depot (BAD) near Michel Camp in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality of Greater Accra when the incident occurred.

According to preliminary investigative report, the unfortunate incident took place at around 7:50 am when Pte Bayou, who was part of a platoon from the Southern Command, was sitting on his bed.

He was waiting to relieve his colleague at a duty post at 8 am when his rifle unexpectedly went off, hitting him under his chin. Tragically, this resulted in his instant death.

Following the incident, the body of the deceased soldier was promptly transported to the 37 Military Hospital mortuary.

In an effort to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragedy, the Homicide Unit of the Ghana Police, based at the GBETSELE Police Station, is cooperating with the Military Police in conducting a comprehensive investigation.

The GAF would like to extend its deepest condolences to the bereaved family, colleagues, friends, and loved ones of Pte Bayou Roger.

This unfortunate event serves as a reminder of the risks and challenges faced by members of the armed forces who work tirelessly to protect and safeguard the nation.

Brigadier General E Aggrey-Quashie, the Director General of Public Relations for the GAF, conveyed this message of condolence on behalf of the organization.

The GAF will continue to monitor the investigation closely and provide necessary support to the affected family and unit during this difficult time.

The loss of a dedicated and brave soldier such as Pte Bayou is deeply felt by the entire nation. The GAF urges all personnel to remain vigilant, exercise the utmost caution, and comply with all safety protocols to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

By Vincent Kubi