ECOWAS Delegation Engages Military Leader In Niger

On Saturday, August 19, 2023, a delegation from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) arrived in Niamey, the capital of Niger, to engage in diplomatic negotiations aimed at resolving the ongoing crisis between ECOWAS and the country’s junta.

Led by former Nigerian leader, Abdulsalami Abubakar, the delegation was granted permission to meet with Mohamed Bazoum, the deposed president of Niger, and later with General Abdourahmane Tchiani, the leader of the coup.

According to sources, the junta granted an audience to the delegation as a result of undisclosed negotiations and personal relationships between General Abubakar and the leaders of the coup d’etat. However, the junta has no intention of reinstating the deposed president.

The West African military chiefs have called for the unconditional release of detained President Mohammed Bazoum. They also called for the release of Mr Bazoum’s family and the members of his cabinet in detention.

ECOWAS is ready to go to Niger anytime the order is given. The troops across the region are ready to respond to the call of duty.

The military takeover marks the ninth coup or attempted power grab in just over three years in West and Central Africa. ECOWAS leaders last week resolved to activate a standby force for intervention following a takeover by the junta. The Military Chiefs are expected to prepare a force structure and plan of attack in Niger if ECOWAS leaders give the green light.

ECOWAS last week ordered its standby force to restore constitutional order in the Niger Republic.

Omar Alieu Touray, President of ECOWAS, called on the African Union (AU), partner countries, and institutions, to support the resolution taken by the sub-regional body.

He said all efforts made to dialogue with the Nigerien military junta had been defiantly rejected by the coup leaders.

By Vincent Kubi