Accidents Kill 54 In WR This Year

THE WESTERN Regional Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), Chief Supt Isaac Sorkpah, has revealed that a total of 54 persons have died in the past six months from 354 road accidents.

Meanwhile, a total of 64 persons died in the same period last year.

He said out of the total number of deaths this year, 46 were males and eight females, adding “175 motorbikes were also involved.”

He indicated that the accidents included 224 commercial vehicles and 130 private vehicles.

In an interview, Chief Supt Sorkpah indicated that 317 persons were also injured in the accidents.

He revealed that most of the accidents were caused by reckless drivers.

He bemoaned the fact that most drivers refused to adhere to the numerous education his outfit continue to provide.

“Most of the drivers do not comply with basic road safety regulations, and that is why we have these number of casualties,” he added.

FROM Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi