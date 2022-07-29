Man In Court For Incest

A 38-year-old self-employed man has appeared before a Sunyani District Magistrate Court at Fiapre charged with incest.

Kwadwo Takyi pleaded not guilty to the charge and has been granted a GH¢100,000 bail with two sureties to be justified.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Emmanuel Sampson told the court presided by Her Honour, Rita Amoayiwa Edusah that the accused is a self-employed and lived with his biological daughter (name withheld), a 17-year-old JHS 1 student, at Odumasi in the Bono Region.

He explained that on July 12, 2022, police received information that the accused has been having sexual intercourse with the victim, and the latest was on June 27, 2022.

On July 14, 2022, police proceeded to residence of the accused but met only the victim. He indicated that in an interview with her, she confirmed to the police that her father has been having sexual intercourse with her.

According to the prosecutor, she explained that she used to stay with her grandmother at Kade in the Eastern Region but did not know her father, so she insisted on going to the father.

She continued that sometime in 2018, her grandmother brought her to stay with his biological father at Odumase. She joined her father and his girlfriend, all of them living under a common roof.

However, two years later her father’s girlfriend left, leaving her alone with her father in the room. It was after this that the father started having sexual intercourse with her, but warned her not to reveal it to anybody else he would go to prison.

In 2021, the victim became pregnant but the father sent her to a health facility at Chiraa, where the pregnancy was aborted.

The accused continued to have sex with her daughter, and on June 27, 2022 again had sex with her, and the police had the information.

She was invited and taken to the hospital for examination and treatment. The report on the medical form received on July 19, 2022 indicated “the hymen is broken and the vagina could easily admit three fingers freely.”

After investigation, the accused was arrested and charged with the offence of incest and arraigned before the court.

His charge was read and interpreted to him in Twi, but he pleaded not guilty. He is to re-appear on August 8, 2022 for hearing to continue.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee