‘Gas Flared Do Not Cause Erectile Dysfunction’

Ernest Owusu-Bempah

Ghana National Gas Company has refuted the allegation by residents of Asem Nda community in Ellembelle District of the Western Region that their activities is causing erectile dysfunction among the men living in the area.

The Director in charge of Communications of Ghana National Gas Company, Ernest Owusu-Bempah, said the company operates in a manner that ensure the environment is protected, as well as residents living in the area.

He said the company has over the years complied with applicable environmental regulations to ensure that workers, residents and people living within the catchment area are safe.

“We have the Environmental Protection Agency checking every activity we undertake, and also we have an efficient laboratory that every gas processes go through to ensure that gas flared out are environmentally free,” he stressed.

“We have a committee put in place that conduct surveillance to ensure that everything we do are within the environmental standards,” he pointed out, adding that gas flared out is carbon dioxide which has no biological effect on any human being or society.

Addressing the media at a press briefing, Mr. Owusu-Bempah said the company’s operation is internationally accepted, and has won awards both locally and internationally.

It would be recalled that some residents of Asem Nda accused the company of flaring gas that is harmful to their health.

They have intimated that, the men living in the area are facing erectile dysfunction as a result of their activities.

They claim some of the men realising this, have fled the town for safety.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey