Sefwi Youth Move Against Ritual Killing

A youth group calling themselves Sefwi Bekwai Youth Association in the Western North Region hit the streets of Bibiani yesterday to protest against the recent ritual murder cases being recorded in the area.

According to the youth, the alleged cases of ritual murders in the Sefwi area are not only damaging the reputation of the communities and their natives, but could also retard the development of the new region.

Clad mostly in red and black attires, the youth marched through the principal streets of the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality chanting war songs.

Speaking to journalists later, Nana Kofi Kintoh, convener of the youth group, mentioned that the protest was triggered by the recent incident in which one Martha Tetteh, a 27-year-old lady, who travelled from Kumasi to consult a spiritualist in Sefwi Bekwai but was found headless.

He said the irate youth are therefore calling for improved security.

“The youth are also demanding that the law should deal ruthlessly with those arrested in connection with the recent incident,” he added.

It would be recalled that five persons have so far been arrested and remanded into police custody for further investigations in connection with the alleged killing of the 27-year-old woman.

Meanwhile, the headless body of Martha has since been deposited at the Bibiani Government Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

FROM Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi