‘Ghana’s Gospel Music Losing Originality’

Mz Nana

Gospel musician Nana Yaa Otchere, known in showbiz circles as Mz Nana, says Ghana’s gospel music is losing its originality with the adoption of foreign gospel genres.

According to Mz Nana, Ghanaian gospel musicians have to create content that can easily resonate with the locals, especially with the choice of language.

Mz Nana explained that the motive of gospel music is to enrich people’s lives with motivational messages of faith.

Mz Nana in an interview noted that most of the gospel songs in recent times are not easily understood by the locals, due to language barriers.

“There is a lot of gospel music in English on the Ghanaian airwaves which I think many locals do not resonate with. I think gospel musicians have to create more content in the various Ghanaian languages so we don’t lose our originality,” she said.

Speaking about her new song titled ‘Oma Ne Nsa Nso’, the seasoned gospel musician who is based in Virginia, United States, said the song contains some heartwarming messages to enrich the souls of believers.

“I want to draw people closer to their maker with my new single, and I hope it will impact people’s lives positively.

“The song preaches about the good works of the Lord in our lives and gives believers hope that things will get better with their faith in Christ,” she said.

Mz Nana was grateful to her husband, Dr. Francis Otchere, who had been very supportive of her music career over the past few years.

The new song is available across various digital platforms including Audiomack, Boomplay, Spotify, YouTube and Deezer, with her social media handle being Mz Nana Official on Facebook.