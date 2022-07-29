Okyeame Kwame, Waylead CEO Visit Ghana Embassy In New York

From left-right: Kofi Ameyaw, Okyeame Kwame, Kingsley Atta Boafo & Keegan Wang

The rap doctor Okyeame Kwame, who is the newly signed brand ambassador for Waylead Properties, is on an international tour with the CEO of Waylead Properties, Mr. Keegan Wang.

The aim of the tour is to encourage Ghanaians in the diaspora to invest in Ghana, by owning homes in Ghana.

Okyeame Kwame visited the Ghana Embassy in USA to meet with the Consular General to mark the commencement of his tour.

Mr. Kingsley Atta Boafo, Ghana’s Consulate General in New York, welcomed Okyeame Kwame and the team to the USA.

He also congratulated Okyeame Kwame for all his developmental activities that are helping Ghana and Ghanaian youth.

Mr. Frederick Kofi Ameyaw, Head of Information at the Permanent Mission of Ghana to the United Nations, also praised Okyeame Kwame and urged Ghanaians in the diaspora to invest in Ghana.

The tour started with Okyeame visiting Chicago yesterday, to speak on investing in Ghana at the Waylead stand at the Ghanafest.

He will also visit New York to meet with members of the Asante Kotoko Association of North America on July 31.

The next stop will be Washington DC to firm up relations between Accra and Baltimore. Okyeame Kwame will be hosting a brunch and schmooze on August 6 at Amarachi, Brooklyn.

The final stop is on August 7 in New Jersey for a barbecue and book signing experience for his ‘Love Locked Down’.