Accra Aca ‘82 Supports School

R.O. Solomon ® joined by Wilson Tei to cut the tape for the unveiling of the facility

The Accra Academy 1982 Old Boys’ Association (Blɛoo 82’) has donated a multi-purpose basketball and tennis court to its alma mater aimed at improving the sports infrastructure.

In a ceremony at the school premises, the group also donated equipment such as rackets, tennis balls, nets and basketballs worth GH¢173,000 to help develop the sport in the school.

President of the Blɛoo 82’ group, Kingsley Kwesi Jonas, said they identified that basketball and tennis were becoming prominent sports among students and, therefore, decided to construct a standard court that could serve both purposes as their way of giving back to the school.

Headmaster of Accra Academy, Rev. William Garr, thanked the old boys for the gesture, adding that it would go a long way to boost the sporting infrastructure of the school.

He, however, emphasized that donations made to the school by old boys become properties of the school and by extension the government of Ghana, therefore, he entreated the old boys to desist from claiming ownership of properties they have gifted to the school.

Vice Chairman of the Board of Governors of the school, Ambassador R.O. Solomon, assured the old boys that the facility would be managed effectively to increase the internally generated funds (IGF) of the school.