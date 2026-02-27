Accra Academy Honours Referee Daniel Laryea

Daniel Laryea (L) receiving a citation

The Accra Academy Old Boys Association (AAOBA) in collaboration with the school has honoured one of its distinguished alumni, Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea, of the Bleoo 2006 year group, for his remarkable rise onto the global football stage in Refereeing.

The ceremony, held on the school’s premises in Accra, brought together school authorities, old and current students and invited guests, all gathered to celebrate a journey that began in the classrooms and on the fields of Accra Academy.

Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea’s path from a young student with big dreams to officiating on some of the world’s biggest football platforms, recently in the AFCON 2025 has been described as a powerful story of courage, conviction and faith.

His steady rise in international football has not only elevated his personal profile but has also placed Ghana firmly on the global sporting map.

Addressing the gathering, leaders of the Old Boys Association said the honour was in recognition of Laryea’s discipline, integrity and commitment to excellence — values they say reflect the enduring spirit of Accra Academy.

The leaders affirmed that his achievements serve as an inspiration to current students that with determination and hard work, global success is attainable.

School authorities also praised him for remaining connected to his roots and for representing the institution and the nation with distinction.

They urged students to draw lessons from his journey, emphasizing resilience, focus and faith in one’s abilities.

In his response, Laryea expressed gratitude to the association and the school for the recognition.

He acknowledged the role his alma mater played in shaping his character and laying the foundation for his professional journey.

Referee Daniel Nii Laryea encouraged the students to remain committed to their goals, reminding them that humble beginnings can lead to extraordinary heights.

BY Michael Aboagye