Nalerigu Nurses and Midwifery College Principal Suspended Over Unauthorized Admissions 

Kwabena Mintah Akandoh

The Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has directed the immediate suspension of the Principal of the Nurses and Midwifery Training College at Nalerugu.

A statement signed by Isaac Ofei Baah

Head, Public Relations Unit, Ministry of Health, said the directive was issued during the Minister’s working visit to the Upper East, North-East and Northern regions, where he toured health facilities and training institutions to assess operations and service delivery.

The statement further noted that the Minister who was briefed earlier about an unauthorized admissions in the Nurses and Midwifery Training College, Nalerugu visited the school.

“Following preliminary findings, he ordered the immediate suspension of the Head of the College pending further investigations,” the statement indicated.

It stated that the Minister stressed that adherence to established admission protocols is non-negotiable and warned that any Head of institution found engaging in unauthorised practices will face strict sanctions.

He reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to transparency, accountability and the maintenance of high standards in health training institutions across the country.

FROM Eric Kombat