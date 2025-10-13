Accra Hosts Climate Finance Masterclass To Strengthen City Action

Officials in a group photo

Accra has hosted it’s first C40 Cities Regional Leadership Masterclass on climate finance and governance, bringing together political leaders, development partners, and private sector players to discuss how African cities can secure funding and scale up climate action.

The three-day programme, which was held at the Accra City Hotel began on September 30 and ended on October 2, 2025.

The masterclass was organised under the C40 Cities’ Urban Climate Action Programme (UCAP) with support from the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

The sessions focused on strengthening governance, unlocking climate finance, and developing projects that deliver lasting impact in cities.

The Mayor of Accra, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, in his speech revealed that the city faced serious challenges including flooding, rising temperatures, and pressure from rapid urban growth.

He explained that the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) was implementing measures such as better waste management, flood control projects, and clean energy promotion.

However, he stressed that the scale of the risks required stronger coordination and more funding.

“The complexity of these climate risks demands urgent access to finance and closer collaboration. This masterclass is a vital platform to address barriers to climate funding, strengthen governance, and mobilize resources that reflect the priorities of Accra,” he noted.

C40’s Regional Director for Africa, Anthony Okoth, stated that African cities faced growing threats from rising temperatures, flooding, water scarcity, and other climate-related risks.

He stressed that with rapidly growing urban populations, political leaders had a central role in shaping policies and partnerships to protect vulnerable communities while promoting green economic growth.

“Accra is already setting an example in West Africa by boosting energy efficiency, adopting solar power in public buildings, and reforming waste management policies. This kind of leadership shows what cities can achieve when they combine vision with action” he explained.

The outcomes of the Accra session are expected to guide upcoming masterclasses in Dar es Salaam, Lagos, Nairobi, and Tshwane, aimed at building a network of African leaders committed to climate resilience.

A Daily Guide Report