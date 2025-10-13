Black Stars qualify for 2026 FIFA World Cup after beating Comoros 1:0

The Black Stars of Ghana have qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, after hosting and beating Comoros at the Accra (Ohene Gyan) Sports Stadium.

The Sunday, October 12, 2025, match ended with a goal in favour of Ghana.

Mohammed Kudus’ 47th minute goal ensured Ghana joined four other African nations who have recently qualified for the World Cup: Algeria, Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia.

Ghana leads Group I with 25 points, after 10 matches.

A historic 48 nations are participating in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, jointly hosted by Canada, United States of America, and Mexico.

Ghana Black Stars will be making their fifth appearance at the World Cup, their best performance so far being their time in South Africa in 2010 when Uruguay kept them from a historic semi-finals entry.

It is a proud moment for Coach Otto Addo who suffered great humiliation amid calls for his sack after a disastrous 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign.