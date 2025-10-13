Togo Midfielder Samuel Asamoah Suffers Broken Neck

Samuel Asamoah

Togo international Samuel Asamoah is facing the possibility of paralysis after breaking his neck in a horrific accident during a league match in China.

The 31-year-old midfielder, who plays for second-tier side Guangxi Pingguo, collided head-first with a pitch-side LED advertising board after being pushed by an opponent during a domestic fixture on Sunday.

In a statement, Guangxi Pingguo confirmed that Asamoah had suffered multiple neck fractures and severe nerve damage, leaving him at risk of “high-level paraplegia,” a condition that causes loss of movement in the lower body.

The club announced that Asamoah has since undergone surgery and is currently in stable condition.

“His recovery progress will be announced in due course after follow-up examinations,” Guangxi Pingguo said.

Chongqing Tonglianglong midfielder Zhang Zhixiong received a yellow card for the shove that caused the incident.

Asamoah, who previously played the bulk of his career in Belgium before joining the Chinese club in 2024, has represented Togo six times at the international level.