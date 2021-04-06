Accra Hosts GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human

Reks Brooby

The University of Ghana, Legon Stadium, is set to host the Greater Accra Region version of GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human Meet this Saturday, Reks Brooby, CEO of the project has told DAILY GUIDE SPORTS.

The capital sprint meet, comes on the heels of a successful competition held in Cape Coast few weeks ago.

Heat runners will be battling for honours in men and female U-18 as well as senior categories.

Brobby said in an interview that “We are expecting the same competitiveness as demonstrated when Cape Coast hosted the event, in fact, we are expecting a keener than what happened in the Central Region. Am hearing the combatants are in high spirits for the showpiece.”

The event, in association with GCB Bank, is being sponsored by GNPC, Adidas, Kriate Lync, Wrenco Printing, Global Media Alliance and Pipas Gym.

Secretary to President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Bediatuo Asante, is the special guest of honour.

The guest of honour is KD Asante, CEO, Ghana Gas, with Kwame Baah-Nuako, General Manager, Sustainability, GNPC, chairing the occasion.

At stake are special prizes and certificates for participants.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum