Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon Attracts Thousands

Wumboriche Noah

The third edition of the Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon, which drew thousands of runners and spectators, produced some thrilling moments.

This race, which was part of the activities that culminated this year’s Homowo festival, lived up to the expectations, with competitors winning various prizes in the 21km, 10km, and 5km categories for amateur runners.

Starting at the Accra Sports Stadium, all runners raced to get ahead of the large group as they made their way to the Trust Sports Emporium (Bukom Boxing Arena), the finish point.

Friends and family cheered on the runners as they made their way through Oxford Street and the surrounding areas of Bukom.

At the end of the 21km race, Wumboriche Noah came out on top in the men’s category after clocking an impressive 1:13:10s in a sizzling finish despite the tough weather conditions.

Korah James, who came in second at the end of the race, recorded a time of 1:14:36s, while Malan Yamputi placed third with a time of 1:14:37s.

Speaking in an interview after the race, Wumboriche Noah, who emerged victorious in the men’s race, expressed gratitude to God for giving him the strenght to complete the race.

“I am very delighted to win my first major title. It was my first time running in Ghana, and despite the weather conditions, I emerged the winner, so I am happy,” he said.

In the women’s 21km category, Alimatu Iddrisu won the race after clocking an impressive time of 1:31:01s, taking home the cash prizes as well as gifts from sponsors.

Her determination and endurance in the last 5km of the race was unmatchable, as she edged Husna Umar Farouk and Mohammed Anatu, who came in second and third, respectively.

The successful event was powered by sponsors, which include Allied Consortium, Serene Insurance, Indomie, Unicem Ghana Group, GWO Security, Parin Africa Ltd., and Ethiopian Airlines.

The event was also partnered by the Ga Traditional Council, the Ghana Athletics Association, and the Ghana Olympic Committee.

